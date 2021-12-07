Woman hit over the head with glass bottle at Three Bridges railway station - British Transport Police release images
Officers investigating an assault against a woman at Three Bridges railway station are have released images in connection with the incident.
British Transport Police said: "At around 9.30pm on Saturday 9 October, a woman was waiting for a bus replacement service at the station when a group of young people pushed in front of her in the queue.
"The woman challenged the group, which then began to push others around in the queue and two members of the group were shouting verbal abuse. One young woman from the group then hit her over the head with a glass bottle and fled the scene.
"The victim attended hospital for treatment to a deep wound above her eye.
"Officers believe the people in the images may have information which could help their investigation.
"If you recognise her, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 670 of 9/10/21.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."