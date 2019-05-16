Windows smashed in Horsham vandalism spree

Car windows were smashed as vandals targeted vehicles in a Horsham wrecking spree.

In details released today (May 16) police said several vehicles were damaged in the Lambs Farm Road area overnight on Saturday and Sunday (May 11 and 12).

On social media residents reported other cars had also been damaged and had windows smashed in the Littlehaven Lane and Hawkesbourne Road areas that same evening.

Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter said: “We have been taking proactive steps to combat vehicle crime in the town through Operation Blackout and continue with efforts to identify offenders.

“I would ask anyone who is affected or who may have information about these crimes to report it. If a crime is in progress or appears imminent, they should not hesitate to dial 999, and dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage is invaluable when we are investigating.”

Anyone with any information on the damage is asked to report it online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by phoning 101. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, either online (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) or by calling 0800 555 111.