A 65-year-old man sustained chest and back wounds following an incident in Elm Place, Rustington around 3.37pm on Tuesday (November 2).

Sussex Police said the victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a 'serious but stable condition'.

A second man, also aged 65 and from Rustington, has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses to two, unrelated stabbings in West Sussex

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Pauline Lane, said: “We believe this was an isolated incident involving two men known to each other, and I’d like to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community.

“We’re urging anyone who saw what happened, or captured anything on dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage, to come forward.

“In the meantime, the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”

One day later, officers were called to Yapton Road, Barnham, to reports of a man being stabbed in the leg.

An air ambulance also reportedly landed nearby after the incident around 10pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment to a serious injury.

"Police later arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent."

Both suspects remain in custody, police confirmed.

Anyone who saw what happened in Barnham, or who has any other information, is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 1337 of 03/11.

If you have any information about the Rustington incident, you can report information online or call 101, quoting Operation Gardner.