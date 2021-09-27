A video of the incident, at a petrol station in Selsey Road, Sidlesham — near Chichester — went viral over the weekend.

Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to ‘reports of an altercation’, involving a group of people on Friday night (September 24).

A spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing into the incident, which took place shortly after 11pm, and police are working to identify the four people involved.

Anybody with information can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1640 of 24/09

“No arrests have been made at this time.

“Police are aware of footage circulating online and would ask the public to refrain from publicly speculating on the identities of those involved while an investigation is underway.”

Anybody with information can report it to police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1640 of 24/09.

The incident happened on a day when motorists were urged not to panic buy following a surge in queues at petrol stations across the country.

In a warning, Sussex Police said keeping highways clear was ‘essential’ for emergency services to respond to incidents and ‘hindering them poses a serious public health risk’.