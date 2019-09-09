Welfare check becomes drugs bust in Bognor Regis

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and theft in Bognor Regis.

Sussex Police said officers attended a property in Linden Road for a 'welfare check' at around 3.35pm on Sunday (September 8).

A spokesman said: "A 54-year-old man from Bognor Regis was arrested on suspicion of permitting the use of a premises for supplying class A drugs and theft from a motor vehicle; a 17-year-old boy from Southwark in London, was arrested on suspicion of the conspiracy to supply class A drugs and the acquire or use or possession of criminal property; a 46-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of theft and theft from a motor vehicle and a 45-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of theft from the person of another.

"All four currently remain in custody and the investigations are ongoing."

Police revealed the theft arrests were in relation to a report of items being stolen from a car in Marshall Avenue, Bognor Regis, between 11.15pm on Friday (September 6) and 10am on Saturday (September 7).