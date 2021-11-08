Warning to Horsham schoolchidren after boys ‘approached by men in a car’

Police say that the boys - aged 11 and 12 - were in Rusper Road near Littlehaven railway station when they were hailed by occupants of a blue car during the afternoon of Tuesday November 2.

The boys were asked to get into the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: “They did not do so and the car drove off.”

Sussex Police

He said there was no further description of the men or of the car and that police had received no other such reports in the area.