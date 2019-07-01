Warning to Horsham District residents after suspected arson attempt

Horsham District residents have been warned to be on their guard after a ‘likely’ attempt at arson was prevented.

Officers were alerted to antisocial behaviour in Rudgwick on June 25 and discovered petrol and stacked up newspapers in bungalows in the village.

A Horsham Police officer said on Twitter: “At times you get calls that you know the caller probably thinks is trivial.

“Kids seen in a boarded up building. Fairly low level? Wrong.

“Having checked it out I find these. Petrol, a mess and piled up paper. All calls are important.”

The officer said it was ‘likely locals disturbed the youths before they could set fire to the bungalows’.

Police checked the area and have now taken steps to secure the buildings.

The officer added: “The bungalows with kids seen inside where petrol and stacked up newspaper was found, are being secured using steel doors and other methods today (July 1).

“Anyone seen on site not securing the premises should be treated with suspicion. Let us know.”

