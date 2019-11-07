Warning over thefts from Sussex churchgoers

Churchgoers across Sussex are being targeted by thieves.

Police say that they have received ‘several reports each week’ over recent months of mobile phones being stolen from coat pockets and handbags on church premises.

Police

A spokesman said: “These thefts take place either during services or when members of the church attend functions such as jumble sales.”

He urged people to keep their mobiles on their person during services and to lock bags and coats in a secure room during church functions.

Meanwhile, church officials are warning clergy to be vigilant.