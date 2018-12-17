Warning as police hunt man ‘touching women inappropriately’ in Crawley

Police are warning people in Crawley to remain vigilant following multiple reports of a man touching women inappropriately in the town.

In information revealed today (December 17) officers said six reports had been received between last Monday (December 10) and Thursday (December 13) of a man touching women inappropriately in the town centre and Tilgate area.

The man is described as white, around 6’ 2”, of slim build and he was wearing a dark coloured puffa jacket with a bright coloured pattern on the arms, black jeans and trainers.

Prevention Inspector Pete Dommett said: “We are asking people to remain vigilant in the Crawley area and to report incidents of this matter to us without delay.

“We are increasing patrols within this area so do stop and talk to us if you have any information.

“Advice and support has been provided to the victims and we encourage any other victims to come forward to us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via email or by calling 101 quoting 1212 of 11/12.