Wall smashed in robbery at village petrol station

Thieves smashed through a wall as they robbed a petrol station in Southwater.

Police said the Texaco petrol station and Co-op in Worthing Road was targeted in the early hours of Thursday (February 14).

At about 12.15am a wall was smashed and thieves got into the building stealing a quantity of cigarettes, officers added.

An investigation has been launched and police are appealing for information.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101 quoting serial 69 of 14/02.