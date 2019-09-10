Village ram raid: supermarket speaks out over robbery

A village supermarket has spoken out following a robbery in the early hours of the morning.

The Co-op store in Partridge Green was ram raided on Monday, September 9, Horsham Police said on Twitter.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817806 SUS-180108-084417001

A spokesman for Co-op said: “I can confirm that a robbery took place at our Partridge Green store at around 3.30am.”

CCTV coverage has been shared with the police, who are investigating, he added.

The spokesman said: “We work closely with police and crime prevention bodies, and implement a range of measures designed to deter and disrupt criminal behaviour.”

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

Horsham Police have been approached for comment.

Read more: Ram raid at village supermarket near Horsham

Read more: Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Horsham

Read more: ‘It’s school not Love Island’: readers react to ‘old fashioned’ Horsham school uniform