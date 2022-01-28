The van burst into flames on Tower Road, Lancing, around 11.30pm on Thursday, January 13.

The owner of the vehicle, who asked to remain anonymous, was inside his home with his wife and two young children. under the age of five, when the fire started.

He said his eldest daughter is 'more affected', adding: "She is waking up every night looking out the window. It's a hard time for us.

The van burst into flames on Tower Road, Lancing, around 11.30pm.

"I was thinking for so many days, what could I have done to someone. I cannot get it.

"I haven't done something bad to someone. It's really strange. It was very shocking for me."

The family woke up after hearing the explosion from outside.

The owner of the van tried to save his tools to no avail before firefighters arrived.

"It was too late for them," he said. "They couldn't do anything.

"Then the police turned up ten minutes later."

Sussex Police confirmed an investigation is underway.

A spokesperson said: "Around 11.39pm on January 13, police were alerted by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a van fire in Tower Road, Lancing.

The incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.

"CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been completed, and officers are urging anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1487 of 13/01."

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service also issued a statement:

"One crew from Worthing was sent to the incident and on arrival they were met with a van on fire.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the blaze.

"No other vehicles or properties were involved in the fire and there were no casualties.

"The fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition and officers from Sussex Police were in attendance.

"Crews left the scene at 12.15am."