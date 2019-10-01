Valerie Graves murder case: next court hearing date set

A court case into the murder of Valerie Graves in Bosham is progressing, with a hearing set for next month.

A pre-trial preparatory hearing has been scheduled for November 11 at Lewes Crown Court, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

Cristian Sabou, 27, from Dej, Romania, has been charged with murder.

Valerie Graves, a 55-year-old grandmother, was found dead in the bedroom of a house in Smugglers Lane, Bosham, on December 30, 2013.

She had been staying at the property over the Christmas period, while the owners of the house were away.