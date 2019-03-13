'Unexplained' circumstances surround discovery of local woman's body at Bognor Pier

Circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in the water off Bognor Regis last week have been treated as 'unexplained but not suspicious' by Sussex Police.

The body of a woman was recovered from the sea off Bognor Pier in the early hours of last Thursday morning (March 7) following a search by numerous emergency service teams overnight. Read more here.

Bognor Pier

Providing an update, Sussex Police said the body is believed to be that of a 40-year-old local woman, and attempts have been made to contact her next of kin.

A spokesman said: "The woman’s body recovered from the sea off Bognor Regis shortly before 5am on Thursday, March 7, is believed to be that of a 40-year-old woman who was living locally.

"The circumstances are being treated as unexplained but not suspicious at this stage. Enquiries are still in hand to trace and inform her next of kin who do not live in this country.

"A message was sent to inform them but we have received no response at this time."

