Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Horsham

Police have arrested two people for suspected drug dealing in Horsham.

In a statement on Facebook Horsham Police said the arrests followed ‘ongoing reports of drug dealing’ near to Oak Tree Way.

The seized drugs. Photo courtesy of Horsham Police

The spokesman added: “Our Prevention team stopped and arrested two people for possession of these drugs [pictured] with intent to supply over the weekend.”

Horsham Police have been approached for comment.

Read more: Horsham parkrun celebrates fifth anniversary - picture special

Read more: British Airways: Gatwick Airport gives advice as flights cancelled due to strike

Read more: Watch dramatic footage of firefighters battling flames on the roof of Sussex block of flats