Two suspected arson attacks 'may well be connected'

Police have said they are 'keeping an open mind' about whether two recent cases of suspected arson in Hunston are linked.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial reference 69 of 08/01

Detective constable Matt Chamberlain said: “We'd like to hear from anyone who may have information relating to these two fires. They were in fairly close proximity and, with just a few days between each incident, may well be connected.

"However, we’re a keeping an open mind on that and any link will be assessed against the evidence once we have completed further enquiries. "

At 11.12am on Friday (January 4) Sussex Police were called to a fire at Reedbridge Farm in Hunston. A barn containing more that 200 bales of straw weighing more than 30 tonnes was destroyed in the blaze.

Police said 'numerous' people living nearby saw black smoke and hear popping noises coming from the fire. they added that people were advised to keep doors and windows shut until crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue service were able to put out the fire and disperse the smoke.

Shortly before 2am yesterday (January 8) firefighters were called to Hunters Lodge riding centre in Hunston where four empty stables, hay bales, farm tools and storage containers were destroyed in another blaze.

