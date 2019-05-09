Two released under investigation after Chichester drug raids

Two men have been released under investigation after separate drug raids last week, Chichester Police has confirmed.

On Tuesday, April 30, a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs after police carried out a search of a residential property in Fishbourne.

Two days later (Thursday, May 2), a man was taken in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs after police carried out a drugs warrant at an unspecified Chichester property.

Providing an update this afternoon (Thursday, May 9), a Chichester Police spokesman said both men have been 'released under investigation while enquiries continue'.

