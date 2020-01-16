Two police officers ‘assaulted’ while making arrest in East Grinstead

Two police officers from Crawley were allegedly assaulted while making an arrest in East Grinstead.

Sergeant Anthony Cheeseman MSc, Sussex Police Response Sergeant, said on Twitter: “Two of our officers assaulted today when effecting an arrest for Threats to Kill in East Grinstead.

“Fortunately no more than cuts and bruises. No one comes to work expecting nor deserving to be assaulted and we will be doing everything we can to support our Crawley Police officers.”

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.