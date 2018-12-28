Two more Horsham district drivers banned from roads for drink-driving

An off-duty taxi driver was one of two people from the Horsham district banned from the roads for drink-driving as part of the police’s Christmas crackdown, police have said.

As part of its Christmas and New Year drink drive campaign Sussex Police published in a statement to the media these latest cases.

Rachel Cooney, 40, of Castle Road, Broadbridge Heath, was arrested in Five Oaks Road, Slinfold, on December 2. She was charged with driving with 133mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

Police said at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 18, she was disqualified from driving for 36 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring her to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge.

Alastair Johnston, 68, retired, of Springfield Road, Horsham, was arrested in Albion Way, on December 2. He was charged with driving with 123mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to surrender to custody.

Police said at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 20, he was disqualified from driving for 30 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £50 fine.

As of Friday December 21, police said a total of 137 arrests had been made in Sussex as part of the force’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

Anyone who suspects someone of drink or drug-driving can text officers on 65999 with the details or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online