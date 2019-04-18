Two men charged with vehicle interference after Crawley arrests

Two men have been charged with vehicle interference in Crawley after police received an early-morning tip-off from a member of the public.

Officers say they received a call at 1.48am on Saturday (April 13) about two men acting suspiciously around vehicles in Medway Road, Gossops Green.

Said a police spokesman: “Officers swiftly attended the area and whilst conducting a search, arrested two men.”

Jake Sheldrake, 31, and Marcus Wells, 46, both of no fixed address, were both charged with vehicle interference. Both will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court next month.

Police say they would like to remind residents to remain vigilant and “remember not to leave anything valuable in your car, park in a well-lit area and ensure all windows and doors are locked.”