Two illegal workers at Chichester Chinese restaurant

The China Royal in Chichester faces a fine of up to £40,000 for two Chinese nationals found to be ‘working illegally’.

A spokesman for the Home Office confirmed that, acting on intelligence, immigration enforcement officers visited the restaurant in Market Road at 6.30pm on Friday (October 11), supported by Sussex Police,

He said: “Checks identified that two Chinese nationals were working illegally.

“A 45-year-old woman was found to be a failed asylum seeker while a man, also aged 45, had entered the UK illegally.

“Both were ordered to report to Immigration Enforcement regularly while their cases are progressed.

“The business was served a civil penalty referral notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

“If proof is not provided, this is a potential total of up to £40,000.”