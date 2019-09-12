Two arrested after abuse outside Crawley Islamic centre

Two people have been arrested following a disturbance outside an Islamic community centre in Crawley, said police.

Police were called to Bonnetts Lane in Ifield at 7.39pm on Wednesday, September 11, where a man was threatening people in the area, including some who were attending the centre, Sussex Police said.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817806 SUS-180108-084417001

A spokesman added: “A 56-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“A 56-year-old woman, also from Crawley, was arrested on suspicion of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”

Both remained in custody at 10.30pm on Wednesday evening, according to the spokesman.

He urged witnesses to the incident or anyone with video or photos of it to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1250 of 11/09.

