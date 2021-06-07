Truckloads of rubbish cleared from three traveller camps in Worthing and Lancing

A group of travellers has been on open land at Worthing’s Lyons Farm for several weeks and, last week, another set up camp on Lancing Manor Park.

After being evicted on Friday (June 4), the group moved on to the Goring Gap.

A tweet from Sussex Police on Friday evening said reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage had been received at the green and officers were working with the local authorities to engage with the group.

Rubbish left by travellers at the Goring Gap, Lancing Manor Park and Lyons Farm SUS-210706-104153001

The Goring Gap travellers moved on over the weekend.

Adur and Worthing Councils said its refuse and cleansing teams were busy over the weekend clearing up waste left at all three encampments.

In a Facebook post, the councils said: “It took teams eight hours in total to remove four truck loads of debris from sites at Lancing Manor, Goring Greensward and Lyons Farm Open Space.

“They were supported by the councils’ coastal office, parks and technical services teams.

A police road block as travellers arrive at the Goring Gap SUS-210706-103827001

“Our thanks to Sussex Police and West Sussex County Council for their assistance throughout the weekend too.”

Rubbish left by travellers at the Goring Gap, Lancing Manor Park and Lyons Farm SUS-210706-104210001