Police investigating the death of 22-year-old Thomas Kelly following an altercation in 2017 have charged three men, a spokesman said..

He added: “Thomas had been in a car when he was involved in an altercation with groups of people in another two cars in Crawley at around 3am on 21 October 2017.

“After this initial altercation it is believed all three cars, two Suzukis and a grey or black BMW, drove into the High Street where several people got out of the cars and were involved in a fight outside Lloyds Barbers.”

Thomas Kelly died in hospital on November 3 2017 after being involved in the altercation, police said.

The spokesman added: “Following an investigation by Sussex Police, Callum Beale, 24, of Furnace Green, Crawley, and David Marr, 26, of Ifield, Crawley, have been charged with manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm.

“John Marr, 31, of Northgate, Crawley, has been charged with affray.

“They will all appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 June.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Robeson said: “Our thoughts remain with Thomas’s family during this difficult time.

“This represents a significant development in our investigation and we continue to appeal to the public for any information that may assist with our enquiries.