Thousands of pounds worth of stock stolen in Crawley warehouse burglary

Police are seeking to identify these two men in connection with a burglary at a warehouse in Crawley.

Officers say that two men used an employee pass to gain entry to LSG Sky Chefs in Faraday Road at around 12am on September 16 and stole around £5,000 worth of stock.

Do you know these men? SUS-191025-132319001

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who recognises the men, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area around that time, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 423 of 16/09.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”