Thieves target vehicles in Horsham and nearby villages

Police say two cars parked in a supermarket car park in Worthing Road, Horsham, were entered on the same day - October 21.

A bag containing house keys, reading glasses and a diary was stolen from one. Nothing was stolen from the other but police say that the owner believes someone had tried to steal the vehicle.

Thieves stole cash from two vehicles parked in Laines Road, Steyning, overnight between October 18 and 19.

Sussex Police

And, say police, power tools were stolen when thieves forced open the rear door of a pick-up truck in Jarvis Lane, Steyning, some time between 10pm on October 18 and 6am the following day.

A Mercedes was stolen from Spierbridge Road in Storrington between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on October 21.

And, say police, a wallet was stolen from a van in Edwards Close, Broadbridge Heath, between 9.30am and 9.45am on October 22.