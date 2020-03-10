Thieves target properties around Horsham

Thieves have targeted a number of properties in the Horsham area over the past week.

In once incident, a car was stolen from outside a house in Broadbridge Heath after thieves forced their way into the property and took the car keys.

Police say the theft happened in Church Road on March 8. Several other items were stolen from the house, as well as the car and car keys.

In another break-in, jewellery was stolen from a house in Adams Close, Broadbridge Heath, some time between 6.30pm on March 3 and 9.30pm on March 4.

Police say that the burglars broke a window to get into the property.

In another break-in, a money box was stolen from a house in Henderson Walk, Steyning, overnight between March 3 and March 4.

Damage was caused to the front door of a house in Windrum Close, Horsham, when burglars tried to break in at around 3am on March 9.

Police ask anyone with any information about the break-ins to telephone them on 101.