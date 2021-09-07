Thieves target cars in and around Horsham AGAIN
Thieves have again been targeting cars in and around Horsham.
Police say that bank cards were stolen from a vehicle parked in Crawley Road, Faygate, at around 1.30pm on September 1.
And a front number plate was stolen from a vehicle in Bennetts Rroad, Horsham, overnight on September 2.
Officers say that thieves stole a parking permit from a car parked in West Street, Storrington, some time between 5.15pm on September 5 and 9.30am the following day.
Meanwhile, an attempt was made to break into a vehicle in Spinney North, Pulborough, between 4.30pm and 6pm on September 2.
A string of cars in the district were targeted by thieves the previous week.
Police ask anyone with any information about the latest incidents to contact them by calling 101.