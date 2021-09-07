Thieves target cars in and around Horsham AGAIN

Police say that bank cards were stolen from a vehicle parked in Crawley Road, Faygate, at around 1.30pm on September 1.

And a front number plate was stolen from a vehicle in Bennetts Rroad, Horsham, overnight on September 2.

Officers say that thieves stole a parking permit from a car parked in West Street, Storrington, some time between 5.15pm on September 5 and 9.30am the following day.

Meanwhile, an attempt was made to break into a vehicle in Spinney North, Pulborough, between 4.30pm and 6pm on September 2.

A string of cars in the district were targeted by thieves the previous week.