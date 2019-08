Thieves stole a car after taking car keys during a break-in at a Horsham house.

Police say that the thieves also took a handbag when they targeted the property in Kestrel Close.

The break-in happened some time between 11pm on August 10 and 3.30am on August 11.

Meanwhile, in separate incidents, police say that several caravans and holiday homes in Handcross Road, Plummers Plain, were broken into ‘over a period of time.’