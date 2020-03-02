Thieves pinch 100 bushes from home near Horsham - for a second time

A woman has fallen foul of foliage thieves again after 100 bushes were stolen from her front garden for a second time.

Liz McIlraith, who lives near Fulford Hill on the A264, said she has had a second batch of laurel bushes torn up just months after she first fell victim to thieves.

Chris and Liz McIlwraith from Slinfold have had over a hundred bushes stolen. Pic Steve Robards SR2002268 SUS-200226-200458001

In November Liz had 100 laurel bushes – worth £1,000 – pinched from her home.

She replanted the bushes in January but they were again taken just weeks later on February 11.

Liz said: “It’s so frustrating. It’s quite soul-destroying.”

She added that she reacted with disbelief when she discovered the theft.

Liz said she installed an electric fence to protect her garden following the first theft, but that thieves must have turned it off.

The bushes won’t be replaced for a third time according to Liz.

She said instead of laurel bushes she hopes to plant a hedge that is more difficult to steal.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Read more: Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in West Sussex