Thieves in action again in and around Horsham

Police say that burglars stole jewellery after breaking into a house in Sandgate Lane, Storrington, some time between 11.15am and and 2.30pm on February 2.

On the same day, thieves stole tools after breaking into a garage in Woodlands Way, Southwater.

Police say that sunglasses were stolen when a vehicle was broken into in Forest Close, Horsham.

In another incident, a bicycle was stolen from a shed at a property at Littlehaven Lane, Horsham, between 8pm and 9.20pm on February 4.

And both front and rear number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked in Storrington Road, Washington, between 3pm on February 5 and 3.50pm the following day.