Thieves again target houses and vehicles in and around Horsham

Police say that they have received reports of people ‘acting suspiciously’ around vehicles and trying car doors in Ashington and Pulborough.

A spokesman said: “Please remember to always lock your vehicles when not in use and if you see anyone acting suspiciously please contact us.”

Meanwhile, burglars stole jewellery and a passport when they broke into a house in Crawley Road, Horsham, some time between 7.30am and 8.40pm on September 25.

And a garage door was damaged at a property in Greenfields Way, Horsham, during an attempted break-in on September 19.

A vehicle was broken into in Hammerpond Road, Horsham, some time between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on September 21. Police say that the vehicle was damaged and a wallet containing cash and cards was stolen.

Damage was caused to a transit van during an attempted break-in in Birches Road, Horsham, between 4.30pm on September 20 and 6.20am the following day.

Police say that a purse was stolen from a vehicle in Worthing Road, Horsham, at around 11.45am on September 24 when a woman was ‘distracted.’

And an outbuilding at a property in Billingshurst Road, Ashington, was broken into between 3am and 5.30am on September 24.

In another incident overnight between September 26 and 27 loose change was stolen from a vehicle in Fairfield Way, Ashington.

And a horse box was raided in Maplehurst Road, West Grinstead, some time between 3pm and 4pm on September 27 and a dressage saddle, bridle and purse were stolen.