Hundreds of pounds were stolen from a home in the latest door-knocking scam to hit the Horsham district home.

Police said a fraudster tricked their way into a property in Shooting Field, Steyning, on Friday May 31.

They pretended to be from the water board and after entering the property they stole £900.

The theft took place at about 6pm and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101, quoting the reference number 0419 02/06/19