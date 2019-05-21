Thief jailed for ‘diabolical’ Horsham charity thefts

A thief smashed his way into a Horsham cafe stealing money earmarked for charity.

Kieran Blunden stole three charity collection tins after breaking into The Conservatory Café in Horsham Park earlier this month.

He also stole a charity box from the Cancer Research shop in West Street and has been jailed for the ‘diabolical’ thefts.

Police said the 33-year-old smashed windows at the cafe as he forced his way inside the building on Monday May 13. He took the tins and made off from the scene.

Officers said he left traces of blood on the windows and that along with a description from an eyewitness helped officers track him down.

A PCSO on patrol the following evening in Hurst Road spotted Blunden with cuts on his hand. He was arrested and charged with burglary.

Blunden appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (May 16) where he also admitted the theft from the Cancer Research shop on May 14.

Police said he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and was ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Investigations Supervisor Dave Bell said: “Blunden’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence committed and takes into account his previous offending history.

“This was a diabolical offence whereby the defendant has stolen from the most vulnerable in our community.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for helping to bring him to justice – from the café owner who initially reported it, to the witness who provided a good description of the suspect, and the PCSO whose local knowledge ultimately led to Blunden being identified and arrested.”