Teenagers are arrested after assault on man in Bosham

Two teenagers were arrested after a man was verbally and physically assaulted in Bosham on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said officers attended a property in Delling Lane, Bosham, where a man had minor injuries.

A search of the area was made and two teenagers matching a description were arrested.

A police spokesman said: “A 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy both from Chichester were both arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and theft from a shop.

“The 13-year-old was also arrested for obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty.

“Both have been released on police bail until September 24 and enquiries are ongoing.”