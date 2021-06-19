Teenager missing from Worthing

Tran Quan was last seen on Wednesday (June 16) and was in the town centre before failing to return home at an agreed time.

He is Vietnamese, 5’ 3”, of small build, with short, shaved black hair. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, white Nike trainers and a black bumbag when he went missing.

Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 999 quoting serial 1606 of 16/06