Teenager is warned ‘keep out of trouble’ after damaging Horsham building

A teenager has been warned to ‘keep out of trouble’ after causing damage to a Horsham building.

Michael Banks, 18, of Richmond Road, Seaford pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 following two incidents in Horsham.

Police

During the incidents Banks, who was banned from the Y Centre in Albion Way, caused a door to come off its hinges and smashed a plate in the building, according to prosecutor Gina Kent.

But Rob Beighton, defending Banks, said he had been ‘pushed from pillar to post’ after being made ‘effectively homeless’ for the last nine months.

He added: “[Banks] has been diagnosed with various mental health difficulties, personality disorder has been diagnosed and he also suffers with ADHD. He did have a place at the Y centre for a short period of time but there was an incident and he was forced to leave. It didn’t result in any criminal charge.”

“There was no pre-planning to get involved in a revenge attack.”

Mr Beighton said Banks acted ‘immaturely and recklessly without any thought to the damage he was causing’.

Magistrates’ chairman Simon Buck-Honour said they were satisfied there was ‘very little’ planning or premeditation in either incident.

He added: “We’re going to deal with this by way of a financial penalty. We feel what we would like to do is give priority to the paying of the compensation.”

Mr Buck-Honour ordered Banks to pay £500 compensation but said there would be no separate order for a fine, victim surcharge or court costs.

He added: “The priority therefore is to pay the compensation. Keep out of trouble.”

