Teenage gang in violent attack in Horsham skate park

A gang of teenagers robbed two 17-year-old boys in a violent attack in Horsham skate park.

Sussex Police say the robbery happened at 3.15pm on December 18 when the two boys were walking through the park with two friends.

A spokesman said: “They were both beaten and one of the victims had his phone stolen.

“The suspects are described as a group of four black males thought to be aged around 18 or 19, wearing puffer jackets.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident is urged to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 940 of 18/12.”