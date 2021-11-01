Ian Cheesman, 52, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 16, charged with assault.

According to court documents, the alleged assault occurred on April 6 and involved a juvenile who was in police custody at Chichester.

Cheeseman, a Sussex Police sergeant, has been suspended from duty, a spokesman for the force said.

