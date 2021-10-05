LetsGoDogging.com claimed West Sussex was popular among those who enjoy outdoor romps and said people Horsham could ‘be sure of meet ups’ every weekend.

Fans of alfresco flings could also partake in ‘secret dogging sessions’ in Crawley, the saucy site added.

But now Sussex Police have spoken out over the steamy statements.

A spokeswoman said: “Sussex Police will work with partner agencies, voluntary groups and communities to minimise the risk of harm to people who may engage in public sexual activity, especially those who may be particularly vulnerable or who may be victims of Child Sexual Exploitation, and the impact that public sexual activity can have on communities.”

Officers will use ‘appropriate problem solving techniques’ around sites known to be popular among doggers, she added.

The spokeswoman said: “Where complaints have been received around a specific location we will generally seek to deter and divert people from using it as a public sex environment.

“We will do this in the most sensitive and compassionate way possible.”

But she added there may be exceptions to the above where local commanders, working with key partners, decide that it is preferable to choose not to disrupt public sexual activity in a particular area.

The spokeswoman said: “This might apply where there is a low risk of causing alarm or distress to the general public and where the use of the location is a known and established area for sexual activity. The benefits of this would be to prevent activity being displaced to less appropriate areas; to allow agencies to offer services such as health and safety education; and to allow the appropriate policing of such areas.