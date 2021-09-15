Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner speaks out over violence in Southwater

She said that a dedicated policing team was currently targeting anti social behaviour in the village.

And, she said, she was ‘determined to see appropriate action taken.’

She spoke out after the latest incident when a woman driving a minibus was ambushed near The Lintot pub and had bricks hurled at her vehicle.

There have been frequent reports of youths intimidating shoppers in Lintot Square, Southwater

In other unrelated incidents earlier this summer, a man was stabbed and a swan shot dead at Southwater Country Park.

There are also ongoing reports of people being intimidated by youths at local shops.

Back in February, residents complained of teenagers creating havoc and behaving ‘like wild animals.’

Police have stepped up patrols in the village and have introduced dispersal orders.

But local residents are calling for tougher police action to catch the culprits.

Katy Bourne said: “I am fully aware of issues in Southwater and held a meeting some weeks ago with parish councillors to discuss the situation.

“Another meeting with those councillors is due to take place next week to review the latest developments.

“I know that the Neighbourhood Policing Team is working with local partners to address the various issues and have a dedicated police operation to target current ASB problems in Southwater.

“Following a community meeting last night I have been assured that the police’s partnership approach continues to work towards finding solutions in a robust and focused way.

“At next week’s meeting with Southwater parish councillors I will be able to discuss the latest updates from the police and hear whether they are making a difference.