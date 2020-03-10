Sussex PCC's video log: PCC visits Crawley custody to check the welfare of detainees

The most recent HMICFRS inspection into Sussex Police custody was published on Thursday March 5. In light of the findings, Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne visited Crawley custody with Acting Chief Inspector, Mark Evans to see improvements that have already been made. Two of her Independent Custody Visitors accompanied her to speak with detainees and report on the protocols in place to keep them safe and ensure their human rights are upheld.

The inspection was carried out between 4th-15th November 2019 with Brighton, Worthing, Eastbourne, Chichester, Hasting and Crawley police stations assessed.

The report acknowledged strong governance arrangements across the entire Sussex estate and highlighted a genuine emphasis and understanding around protecting vulnerable people and diverting them (especially young people) from custody.

However, recommendations made in their 2016 inspection had yet to be met in some cases. These included, identified ligature points across the estate which could pose as a risk to detainees (although other measures are in place to mitigate these) and outdated CCTV with little privacy provided for when detainees are using the toilet.

Works are in hand to update facilities at the 27-cell Crawley site with a £730,000 investment to address these concerns. Mrs Bourne was given an extensive tour of this suite and was pleased to see improvements have already been made.

Mrs Bourne said: “We welcome external scrutiny and the findings from this inspection have spearhead a new working group in Sussex Police to address causes for concern, with many already rectified. When people are arrested or detained in police custody they are still innocent until proven guilty. It’s so important that their basic human rights are upheld and they are kept safe. Privacy is now given to detainees whilst using the toilet with black out spots and the small ligature points found are being addressed in the custody upgrades.”

Following the completion of improvement works at Crawley, the other sites supported by private finance initiatives (PFI) - Brighton, Eastbourne and Worthing - will receive a similar upgrade.

The PCC has a team of Independent Custody Visitors (ICVs) who carry out unannounced visits to custody to check on the welfare of detainees. Inspectors recognised that the Force was open to this external scrutiny and Mrs Bourne was joined by volunteers John and Sheila on her visit.

John said: “I wanted to do something different with my free time. I think it’s really important that the people in custody are being treated properly. We all automatically think that everyone arrested and detained is going to be aggressive but that is not always the case. 90% of the time they are happy to see us and speak to us – grateful that somebody is checking in on them at a very distressing and emotional time.”