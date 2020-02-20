Suspected illegal immigrants arrested in West Sussex

Two Sudanese nationals were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences in Barnham on Monday (February 17), the Home Office has said.

According to the Home Office, Immigration Enforcement was contacted by Sussex Police after officers attended an incident on Barnham Road.

Sussex Police called Immigration Enforcement officers to the scene

A spokesperson said: "Two men, who presented themselves as Sudanese nationals, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and taken into custody.

"Their cases will be dealt with according to the immigration rules."

Have you read?: Here’s where the first food waste collections will happen in West Sussex

Former West Sussex man found with more than 2,000 indecent images of children is jailed

Heavy rainfall from Storm Dennis adds to fears of potential breach at Plaistow lagoon