Sunglasses stolen from Vision Express in Haywards Heath: can you help?
Mid Sussex Police have asked for help identifying a man after sunglasses were stolen from Vision Express in Haywards Heath.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 12:04 pm
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the man is white with short, light brown, curly hair and is 5’8 with tattoos on his neck and hands.
“We would like to speak to this individual around the theft of some sunglasses from Vision Express,” he said, adding that the incident happened on August 10 at 3.30pm.
Anyone with information can call 101 or contact police at www.sussex.police.uk, quoting CAD 0932.