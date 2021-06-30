Steyning rave: Costs of clear up operation were ‘minimal’

A spokeswoman for Horsham District Council said the land owner at the site of the illegal rave – which saw thousands of party-goers descend on farmland – cleared up the waste after the event.

She added: “In the public interest, Horsham District Council’s Cleansing team assessed the site and picked up the collected litter. The costs of the clear up operation were minimal.”

Police made more than 50 arrests at the event, which saw terrified cows join a rave, police injured and huge disruption in the area.