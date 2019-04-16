Spate of vehicle crime in Lindfield and Haywards Heath

Residents in Mid Sussex are being urged to remain vigilant following a spate of vehicle crime in the area.

Sussex Police said officers have received a number of reports of vehicle damage in the Lindfield and Haywards Heath areas since November.

Officers have received a number of reports of vehicle damage in the Lindfield and Haywards Heath areas

Prevention Inspector for Mid Sussex Pete Dommett said: “We are aware of a number of vehicles having their windows smashed and this normally happens overnight.

“We believe the culprit(s) are using a catapult or BB gun due to the damage being caused.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and is greatly affecting the communities.

“We would like to put out a stark warning to those conducting this behaviour that we are investigating this matter and you will be dealt with accordingly when caught.

“These random attacks against residents cars occur across the county and their isolated nature makes catching the offender(s) difficult.

“But we have increased high visibility patrols within these areas and are using powers such as automatic number plate recognition for vehicles we believed are linked to the culprits.

“We are urging residents to remain vigilant and report matters of vehicle crime to us without delay. If you have any information on who is behind this behaviour please get in contact with us immediately and if you see a crime in action dial 999.”

To report matters of vehicle crime please report online or call 101.

READ MORE: Burgess Hill care home put in ‘special measures’ pledges to improve

Drink-driving, GBH and robbery – 17 people arrested in Mid Sussex