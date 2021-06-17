‘Slippery thieves’: Cooking oil stolen from Haywards Heath restaurant

“Our slippery thieves have struck again,” said Inspector Darren Taylor, who had previously tweeted about cooking oil thefts in autumn last year.

This latest incident happened in ‘the dark of night’, said Inspector Taylor on Wednesday (June 16), adding that his team had a vehicle index to look into.

On September 14 last year Inspector Taylor tweeted that three males attended a pub in Haywards Heath and drove off with 12 drums, or £480, of old oil ‘after tricking the staff’.

Mid Sussex Police said that more than £200 worth of waste cooking oil has been stolen.

On October 7 he tweeted that some men duped a Haywards Heath restaurant out of 120 litres of oil.