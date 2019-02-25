Shoplifter arrested after 'spitting at and assaulting' ambulance staff and police officer

A woman has been arrested for multiple offences after she was detained in Chichester on Saturday (February 23), according to a Sussex Police constable.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said a female was in custody after she was caught shoplifting.

In a tweet, he added: "She spat in the security officers face, attempted to spit at/kick ambulance staff/police, verbally abused A&E nurses and assaulted me. Unacceptable behaviour #NoExcuse."

Blayde Security also commented on the incident. It wrote: "Thanks Tom for attending and taking over from our officers. Zero tolerance for this kind of assault."

See also: Chichester doctor victim of racist abuse



Survey reveals shopping habits of Chichester residents