Serious Horsham crash - Teenager suffers potentially life-changing injuries
An 18-year-old woman has suffered potentially life-changing facial injuries after a crash in Horsham.
The teenager — from Bolney — was a passenger in a car involved in a collision on the A24 Dorking Road, at around 9.30am on Tuesday (August 24). Police said she suffered 'potentially life-changing facial injuries' and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
The driver, also a woman aged 18 — from West Ashling, near Chichester — was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.
Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses to the collision, involving a white Ford Fiesta. It was carrying two people and travelling southbound before leaving the carriageway and colliding with a house.
The driver has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police confirmed.
A spokesperson added: "Anybody who witnessed the incident, saw the vehicle travelling along the A24 before the collision or has any dash cam footage which could help with the investigation can email [email protected] quoting serial 0312 of 24/08."