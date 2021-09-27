The public toilets in Warner's Yard were broken into and vandalised sometime between 9pm on Wednesday (September 22) and the following morning.

Selsey Town Council said the baby changing unit was vandalised, with equipment stolen.

"This has been reported to the police," a spokesperson said. "If anyone has any information relating to these incidents, please do contact the police direct.

"Selsey Town Council will look to rectify the situation and replace the unit in due course."

Sussex Police confirmed it received a report of a break-in has has paused the investigation.

A spokesman said: "Damage was caused to the building and a baby-changing table was taken from inside.

"No viable lines of enquiry have been identified and the matter has been filed pending any further information coming to light.

